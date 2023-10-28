WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another West Seattle 7-11 robbery

2:20 AM: Police are at the California/Charlestown 7-11 right now after the clerk reported a robbery. It happened just before 2 am. So far the robbers are described as at least three men with at least two guns – one rifle, one pistol – wearing black hoodies and black masks. They got away in what the clerk described as a white van (believed to be a newer Kia Carnival), last seen heading south on California; police have discussed with dispatch the possibility the same vehicle and robbers were involved in a holdup on East Marginal Way earlier tonight. SFD also has responded to the robbery scene because the clerk reported chest pains. This is the second West Seattle 7-11 robbery in four days; the 35th/Avalon store was held up early Tuesday.

2:47 AM: An officer gave dispatch updated descriptions: 4 in the van, 3 went into the store. All 3 were described as white or Hispanic men, 18-25, The one that had the “long gun: was 5’8″-5’10”, black sweatpants, blue shoes; the one with the handgun was in a gray sweatshirt, red mask, black pants; the third was about 6′, all-black clothing, blue gloves.