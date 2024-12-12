WEEKEND PREVIEW: Toy swap at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse on Saturday

As you might have noticed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, this weekend brings another sleigh-load of unique holiday events. If you’re looking to have a low-impact gifting experience for the kids in your family – this swap event Saturday might be what you’re looking for:

Kids’ Holiday Swap Shop – Declutter, Discover, Delight! Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Location: Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9131 California Ave SW This free, eco-friendly event is a chance to: -Declutter your home.

-Discover new-to-you treasures.

-Connect with the community. Event Schedule: Items Set-Up: 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Browse & Swap: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Clean-Up: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Charity Pick-Up: 4:00 PM Bring gently used toys, books, and games to swap, and take home items your family can use. Unclaimed items will be donated to local charities, spreading holiday cheer even further!

Admission is free; if you want to RSVP, you can do that here.