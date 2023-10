11:43 PM: Seattle Fire has a sizable response in the 9200 block of 20th SW for what’s described as a fire in a “vacant building.”

11:46 PM: The fire was apparently confined to the fireplace, and only four of the originally dispatched ~20 units are still on scene.

11:53 PM: Side note, the property to which this call is logged has a demolition permit and a plan for six townhouses.

11:59 PM: The call is closed.