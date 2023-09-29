Southwest Artist Showcase time! Bring your art to the library starting Tuesday

(WSB file photo – an entry from 2018 showcase, on display at SW Library)

A fall tradition is returning, and the Southwest Library invites you to participate. Here’s the announcement:

In 2023, the Southwest Artist Showcase is back for its 31st year! This free, month-long event at the Southwest Branch of the Seattle Public Library features artists from all over Southwest Seattle. We welcome submissions from people of all ages and experience levels.

The showcase is a non-juried, non-profit art exhibit. All artists who identify as West and Southwest Seattle residents are invited to submit up to 2 pieces of art. Artwork will be accepted Tuesday, October 3 through Thursday, October 5 only and will be on display at the Southwest Branch from Saturday, October 7 through Saturday, November 4. Artwork will not be offered for sale at the Library. All works must be picked up by 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 11.

To view the Showcase, visit the Southwest Branch during open hours from Saturday, October 7 – Saturday, November 4 to view the art displayed throughout the branch.

Please note that some works may not be included if their size or construction prevents their effective display in the library. Library staff will determine the placement and display of each piece, and artwork will not be moved once it has been placed.

For more information about the Southwest Artist Showcase, please visit spl.org/southwestartistshowcase or call the Southwest Branch at 206-684-7455.