WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two sighting reports

First, one that came in late tonight, via text:

Just wanted to share that a rather large coyote was spotted on 47th and Dakota around 9:30 pm.

This morning, Tom emailed about his sighting late Friday night: “I just wanted to report that last night I saw a coyote trotting down Jacobsen Road about 11:30. I’m not surprised given all the rabbits that have taken up residence around here.”

They do eat wildlife, but they also eat food that humans have provided, however inadvertently, as this study noted. So you can do your part to keep them at a distance by reducing those potential food sources.