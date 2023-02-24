WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Beautiful today, snow possibilities this weekend

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Chilly but beautiful today – snow-coated mountains in view in all directions. Now that the afternoon forecast updates are in, we’re checking on the latest prospects for weekend snow down here.

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

The National Weather Service‘s “forecast discussion” says Saturday night brings the first possibility, but it’s not a sure thing – “the most likely scenario for most of the area is an inch or less of new snow.” That includes us here in the city. Then on Sunday night, the NWS says, “Snow levels look to fall to close to sea level again Sunday night as a surface low associated with the upper low switches low level flow back to northerly. It does not look to be a widespread lowland snow event but local accumulations cannot be ruled out.” With an unsettled week ahead, that might not be the last chance, so while it’s too soon to get excited/worried, be ready.