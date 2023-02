The report and photo are from Amy:

One of my neighbors notified me today that this bike has been leaning on the retaining wall at the front of my yard for a week. Due to the steep grade, wall, and other visual obstructions, I don’t frequently notice that area of the property, even when stepping out to get the mail. I’m on 32nd between Myrtle & Othello, 1/2 block from Walt Hundley. It’s kind of rusty, but I thought it might be newsworthy.