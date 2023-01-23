TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, January 23rd.

WEATHER

Partly sunny, high in the low-to-mid-40s. (Sunday’s high was 44, five degrees below what’s normal for that date.)

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses and down drivers – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on a two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

ROAD WORK AHEAD

Tomorrow and Wednesday (January 24-25), expect intermittent lane closures on the South Park Bridge, 8 am-3 pm each day, for crews who will be power-washing the bridge sidewalks.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – open again:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – the south route:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All working traffic cams citywide can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.