FOLLOWUP: Metro says it had to pull more buses out of service for repairs. Here’s how many have been fixed

We’ve been asking Metro for a week about updated numbers regarding how many buses have been returned to service, one month after a reader tip led us to first word that a steering “defect” had required them to pull 126 from service. We finally just got that information: First, Metro says that after additional repair, it actually needed to make the repairs to 208 buses. As of this past Tuesday, 147 of those have been returned to service, and 61 are still waiting for repairs. The work is expected to “continue through the end of February unless [manufacturer] New Flyer experiences a supply chain delay.” The buses’ removal from service has helped exacerbate the ongoing situation with trip cancellations and route suspensions.