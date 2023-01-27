BIZNOTE: West Seattle bagel pop-up this weekend

Since West Seattle has long been without a standalone bagel shop, fresh truly local bagels aren’t easy to find. Adam Pfeifle bakes them and is having a pop-up this Sunday, for which he’s taking pre-orders. Adam is a veteran baker, and also a military veteran. He says his first baking job was as a donut baker in Snoqualmie; he later went to culinary school and worked in restaurants including two now-closed West Seattle eateries, West City Kitchen and Ma’ono. His culinary career was punctuated by joining the military in 2001 and serving “two tours in Iraq as a combat medic, in 2004 and 2008.” Adam says his bagels are made with sourdough starter “in 200-bagel small batches from my home’s chefs kitchen, based in West Seattle. To achieve optimal flavor, our products cold-ferment from 20-24 hours.” His pop-up is for 1-3 pm pickup on Sunday (January 29th) west of The Junction. Here’s the pre-order link (10 varieties!).