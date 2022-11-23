TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday

7:06 AM: Now that the big overnight power outage is mostly over, on with traffic watch. It’s the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 23rd.

WEATHER

Mostly cloudy forecast for today, high near 50. (Wondering how much rain we got yesterday after almost 2 weeks with none? The official gauge at Sea-Tac Airport caught an inch and a fifth.)

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS + HOLIDAY PREVIEW

–Metro buses are on regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. (HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Thursday will be a Sunday schedule, Friday will be normal weekday.)

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is running its fall/winter schedule – still daily, all dayparts, but no late Friday/Saturday runs. (HOLIDAY PREVIEW: No Water Taxi service Thursday or Friday.)

-Still a 2-boat schedule for WSF’s Triangle Route – check here for alerts/updates. (HOLIDAY PREVIEW: On Thursday, the Triangle Route will be on a weekend 2-boat schedule.)

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The south route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.