LAST CALL: Join hundreds of volunteers Saturday for Duwamish Alive!

(WSB file photo)

A one-day, multi-site boost for the Duwamish River and its watershed is just hours away. The fall Duwamish Alive! volunteer restoration events are tomorrow, and it all starts with an opening ceremony in West Seattle. Here’s the reminder from the Duwamish Alive! Coalition:

The popular community autumn event Duwamish Alive! is restoring local native habitat on Saturday, October 15th at urban parks and open spaces throughout the Green-Duwamish Watershed to support the environmental health of the river and wildlife. Starting at 10:00 am, volunteers at multiple Duwamish sites will participate in a day of major cleanup and habitat restoration in the ongoing effort to keep our river alive and healthy for our communities, salmon, and Puget Sound . The Green-Duwamish River is home to the critical Chinook salmon which the Southern Resident Orcas depend upon for food.

The community is invited to opening ceremonies at həʔapus Village Park & Shoreline Habitat, 4750 W. Marginal Way SW starting at 10:00 to learn more about the efforts to address pollution issues of the river, salmon recovery and community efforts. Speakers include Sean Dixon, Executive Director of Puget Soundkeeper Alliance; Matt Goehring, Salmon Recovery Manager for the Green-Duwamish Watershed; and Paulina López, Executive Director of the Duwamish River Community Coalition. Volunteers will be removing trash from the river on kayaks, planting native plants and removing invasive plants. Volunteer opportunities are still available – for more information, visit Duwamishalive.org

Duwamish Alive! is a collaborative stewardship effort of conservation groups, businesses, and government entities, recognizing that our collective efforts are needed to make lasting, positive improvements in the health and vitality of the Green-Duwamish Watershed. Twice a year these events organize hundreds of volunteers to work at multiple sites in the river’s watershed, connecting the efforts of communities from Seattle to Auburn.