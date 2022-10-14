From Fall Festival to ferry-dock project @ Fauntleroy Community Association

Here’s our roundup of what was discussed at the October meeting of the Fauntleroy Community Association this past Tuesday night:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: This is now a little over a week away, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 23rd, across the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Schoolhouse (which are across California SW from each other, in the 9100 block, and there’s always a crossing guard on festival day). Coordinator Reed Haggerty said that despite earlier-voiced concerns about rising costs for the donation/volunteer-supported event, they’ve been able to bring back a petting zoo (smaller-scale this time – bunnies!) and inflatable climbing wall after all.

PUMPKIN SEARCH: This three-hour event in the heart of Fauntleroy’s Endolyne business district last weekend was a success, reported coordinator Candace Blue, with a “steady stream of people” throughout the afternoon.

POLICE UPDATE: Southwest Precinct commander Capt. Martin Rivera spoke briefly at the start of the meeting and offered to answer questions, though there were few. The categories of crime most on the rise locally are auto theft and burglaries; violent crime is down. He said staffing is still a struggle – “we gain a body, lose two” – and is likely to be for a long time. Asked if the precinct lost anyone because of the COVID vaccine mandate, he replied, “two or three.” He was asked about traffic concerns and suggested talking to SDOT about traffic-control measures.

SPEAKING OF TRAFFIC SAFETY: The FCA already is talking to SDOT, as discussed later in the meeting. They’re trying to set up a meeting with new SDOT director Greg Spotts – not just having him be a guest at an upcoming meeting, but showing him firsthand what happens during peak ferry-traffic times.

SPEAKING OF FERRIES: The FCA’s point person on Washington State Ferries issues, Frank Immel, recapped the newest developments in the plan for rebuilding the Fauntleroy terminal/dock. As reported here, the proposed alternatives are down to two – rebuild without expanding the dock, or rebuild by lengthening it. Though the option that had drawn the most West Seattle community opposition, widening the dock, has been ruled out, the FCA is continuing to advocate against expanding it at all and has met with/talked to city, county, and state elected officials. They’re also continuing to circulate a petition and gathered signatures recently at both the Pumpkin Search and West Seattle Farmers’ Market, with plans to gather more at the Fall Festival.

NEXT MEETING: The Fauntleroy Community Association meets most second Tuesdays at 7 pm; watch fauntleroy.net for updates.