THIS WEEKEND: 9th annual Alki Beach Pride

This weekend’s biggest event is just two days away – the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride celebration, spanning both Saturday and Sunday, at multiple locations. Each day features a slate of live music and DJs, Saturday (August 13th) at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and Sunday (August 14th) at Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) – you can see the slates on the ABP website. Those are the two locations where wristbands will be available for discounts at participating venues. Other planned events include: Drag brunch at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, 11 am-3 pm Sunday; a wheels parade (skating, bicycling, etc.) from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza at 1 pm Sunday; yoga at the beach at 6 pm Sunday; and an outdoor movie at Alki Playground – “The Birdcage” – at 7 pm Sunday. Organizers again this year are Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden and they’re excited to get the party started.