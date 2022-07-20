Remembering Wendi Hirshberg, 1961-2022

Family and friends are remembering Wendi Hirshberg, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Wendi Hirshberg passed away on July 4, 2022 from mesothelioma. After a 4-year fight to find a cure, she died in peace, surrounded by her immediate family.

Born September 24, 1961, Wendi was a West Seattle native who attended Fairmount Park Elementary, Louisa Boren Junior High, and was a graduate of West Seattle High School. After earning a teaching degree at WSU, Wendi went back to the school she first attended, to teach at Fairmount Park.

While raising her own 2 children, Ben and Sadie, in Blue Ridge, she made the commute back to West Seattle, where she quickly became a beloved parent educator with the Seattle Colleges Co-op Preschool Programs for 22 years.

Known for nurturing the parents of newborns and toddlers, she helped so many families build a strong foundation as they started their parenting journey. She is most remembered for her enthusiasm, warmth, non-judgmental spirit, and true empathy. A lifelong learner herself, Wendi was always ready to share the latest in child development and guidance. With many co-teachers, Wendi created a welcoming team and place for parents to connect with one another and start to build their “village.” Even second- and third-time parents came back to get that smile, hugs, and personal “Wendi time.” Wendi was also asked to teach in the APPLE Parenting Program where her ability to nurture, won over any potential barriers of English Language Learners and families who experienced an extra layer of life challenges.

Wendi was a special person to many and touched their lives in such an impactful way. Few people can be as genuine in all their relationships. Her fellow teachers at the West Seattle Co-op Preschool and Parent Education Program are filled with sadness and mourn the loss of not just a coworker, but a beloved friend. Wendi’s students, friends, and family are left with memories that will be with them forever.

She leaves behind her husband Rich, her children Ben and Sadie, her parents Duane Ruud and Darlene Ruud, and her brother Tim. She is pre-deceased by her brother Jeff.

Donations in Wendi’s honor can be made to the Co-op program she loved so that families in need can receive financial tuition support:

Wendi Hirshberg Memorial Fund