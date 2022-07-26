LIBRARIES: New chief librarian coming to West Seattle for ‘community conversation’

Something to say about the Seattle Public Library? Tell it to the person in charge, in person, next week. Just announced this morning:

Tom Fay, Seattle’s newest Chief Librarian, will host his first Community Conversation with Library patrons from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, in the meeting room of the High Point Branch (3411 SW Raymond St.).

Fay will discuss with patrons how the pandemic has impacted current Library services and the patron experience, as well as how the Library is preparing for its long-term future.

“As we prepare to develop a new long-term strategic plan for The Seattle Public Library, we are starting our planning by listening to the needs of our patrons, our neighborhoods and our partners,” said Fay. “I look forward to hearing from community members about what is important to them and how the Library can better serve them now and in the years to come. We know that our patrons, staff, and the broader community are navigating a time of significant change. It’s important that we stay in conversation with the individuals and families we serve so that we can plan our future together.”

The High Point Branch Community Conversation is Fay’s first in a series of conversations with patrons about the future of the Library. The next Community Conversation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Rainier Beach Branch, and additional conversations will be held at other locations this year and throughout 2023. These events will be added to the Community Conversations page of the Library’s website as their dates and times are determined.

Patrons who would prefer to provide feedback online to the Library about current and future services can also share their thoughts on the Community Conversations page.