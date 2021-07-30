BIZNOTE: Return of the Benbow

As they say, what was old is new again. Above is a photo we took this morning of the nautically themed Benbow Room, in the back of the west side of the building at 4210 SW Admiral Way, once upon a time the legendary Admiral Benbow Inn, more recently the Heartland Café, then the Admiral Benbow again, followed by Vidiot (which closed in late 2019). Now, it appears the Benbow name will be back. We went to the building to research a new plan for the ex-Parliament Tavern next door (more on that to come) and discovered something else – we found West Seattle restaurant/bar entrepreneur Mark Fuller, who told us he’s taking over the Benbow space and bringing it back under that name. It needs lots of work, he told us, so this will likely take months – not just the work, but getting the permits. Fuller’s other enterprises include Ma’ono, Supreme, and (reopening soon) New Luck Toy.