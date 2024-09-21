SUNDAY PREVIEW: Change-of-seasons sunset watch with Alice at Solstice Park

Autumn officially arrives at 5:43 am Sunday – the equinox moment. A little over 12 hours later, you can greet the new season in a uniquely West Seattle way – the change-of-seasons sunset watch with educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen. She’ll be at Solstice Park (where you’ll find the marker shown above, aligning with the equinox-sunset path), upslope from the tennis courts and P-Patch at 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW, starting around 6:30 Sunday; sunset will be around 7 pm (earlier than official charts, because of the mountains). Drop in to learn what “equinox” really means, and to hear about any upcoming skywatching events of note.
