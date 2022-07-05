BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers closing after 14 years – ‘heartbreaking is a monumental understatement’

(WSB photo from Zippy’s opening day in 2008)

In May 2008, punk rocker Blaine “Zippy” Cook (above right) opened a hole-in-the-wall burger joint in Highland Park and drew a crowd. They followed him to a bigger space in White Center three years later. But now – Zippy’s Giant Burgers has just emailed some giant news: They’re closing. Here’s the announcement:

It is with heavy hearts that we are closing Zippy’s Giant Burgers after 14 years. Sadly, our last day of business will be Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

To say this decision is heartbreaking is a monumental understatement. Over the last two years, we have done everything we could to try to keep Zippy’s open for business. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, all of our efforts have been thwarted.

Our issues are no different from those we’ve all heard about with other businesses closing recently; staffing, inflation, and an unreasonable landlord are the contributing factors that ultimately led us to this decision.

Zippy’s will be open (staffing permitting) the following days:

Tuesday through Saturday 10 am – 9 pm

Sunday noon – 8 pm

Heartfelt thanks to the community for supporting us from our humble beginnings in Highland Park to the current location over the last 14 years. It was a good run.

Blaine, Rahel and Jesse