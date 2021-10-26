BIZNOTE: New restaurant tenant for ex-Chaco Canyon Café space in West Seattle Triangle

More than a year after Chaco Canyon Organic Café closed at 3770 SW Alaska in The Triangle, there’s word of a new tenant for the space. While looking through city permit files, we found a renovation application in the name of West of Chicago Pizza Company, the pizzeria that’s been operating out of the KBM Seattle Commissary Kitchen in Delridge. The specialty: Deep-dish Chicago-style pizza. West of Chicago proprietor Shawn Millard tells WSB he’s not ready to disclose details of the plan for the Triangle space, but he’s looking forward to starting work on the overhaul, with the hope of being open in February.