WEST SEATTLE SCENE: 2022’s lowest tide

June 15, 2022 1:58 pm
 West Seattle beaches | West Seattle news

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photo! Just after noon, as we’ve previewed, the low tide was out to the lowest point of the year, -4.3 feet. The photo is from Lincoln Park, one of two places where Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists have been out to educate shore explorers. If you couldn’t get out today for a look, tomorrow just before 1 pm will bring the second-lowest low tide of the year, out to -4.1 feet. (Got a photo to share from today? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

