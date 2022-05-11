YOU CAN HELP: Bidding opens in Fairmount Park PTA’s online auction

Another chance to help a local school! Today’s the first of three days for bidding in the Fairmount Park Elementary PTA‘s online auction. Here’s the announcement:

Fairmount Park PTA is hosting their annual auction Speakeasy Soirée: Have a Roaring Good Time.

This year we have the Virtual Silent option open from Wednesday, May 11th to Friday, May 13th. Bidding closes at 7:15 pm. We are raising money to fund many FPE programs including: Food for Falcon Families Program, Teachers Grant, Reading Support teachers, and support for the school library, physical education, art, and music programs. We have some top ticket items like tickets to Sounders, Mariners and Kraken Games, wine-tasting packages, and many weekend getaways.

Please purchase a $5 Virtual Ticket and start your bidding!!!