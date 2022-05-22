CORONAVIRUS: This week’s West Seattle and countywide trends

Since it’s Sunday night, it’s time for our weekly check of countywide and West Seattle COVID stats from the past week. A shorter reference week this time, as the county did not update data on Friday, but overall, cases are up countywide for a ninth week; hospitalizations are up; deaths are up. Here are the numbers, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*9 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,118 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,042 when we checked a week ago)

*37 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 15 new hospitalizations daily (up from 10 a week ago)

*107 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (same two-week average aslast week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*895 cases between 4/30 and 5/14, up from 645 between 4/15 and 4/29

*10 hospitalizations between 4/30 and 5/14, up from 7 between 4/15 and 4/29

*No deaths between 4/30 and 5/14, same as between 4/15 and 4/29

VACCINATION: This week, boosters were recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.1 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*85.9 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*49.2 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .2% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.2% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 53.2% have had a booster

98116 – 93% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 64.9% have had a booster

98126 – 83.7% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 55.1% have had a booster

98136 – 93.8% completed initial series (same as a week earlier), 68.1% have had a booster

98146 – 83.2% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 48.1% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING, UPDATED HOURS: No pop-up clinics announced for the week ahead; look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.