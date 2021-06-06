WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10+ possibilities!

(Photo by Brian Michel)

Good morning! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Most local churches still offer online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), so each week we compile the newest links for 20+ churches’ services, both streamed and recorded (and in one case, written).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Vegetables, fruit, flowers, cheese, meat, beverages, lots more – something new each week at the Farmers’ Market, open 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DELRIDGE GROCERY COOPERATIVE: Today’s the first Sunday you can shop for staples at the DGC store (5444 Delridge Way SW), 11 am-3 pm, as previewed here – and take the DGC survey if you haven’t already.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PRIDE ART EXHIBIT: As previewed here Friday, it’s opening weekend for “The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness”.

(Photo courtesy Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery)

The exhibit is at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery (9414 Delridge Way SW), open noon-6 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Now open to the public! Visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens).

SUNDAY RUN CLUB: It’s back at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), starting at noon – details in our calendar listing.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online, all welcome to this community meeting for updates on and/or questions/comments about West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment. Video/phone connection info is in our calendar listing.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

LIVE MUSIC: At The Alley, behind 4509 California SW, two sets by the Triangular Jazztet, 8 pm and 9 pm.

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!