PRIDE MONTH: ‘The Divine’ opens Saturday at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery

Another Pride Month event in West Seattle: An exhibition opens tomorrow at Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery in South Delridge. Here’s the announcement:

Pride art exhibition featuring art from queer BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artists that embody what queerness means beyond rainbows. Queerness is embodied and full and this art exhibition is meant to give queerness room to breath, in all of its beautiful layers.

Come see and/or purchase artwork and visit the gift shop for art from other BIPOC artists as well!

The Divine: Beyond the Bounds of Queerness

June 5 – June 27, 2021

Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery

9414 Delridge Way SW,

Hours: Thursdays – Sundays 12 PM – 6 PM