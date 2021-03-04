CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 3/4/2021 roundup

The vaccination situation tops pandemic headlines again tonight:

ELIGIBILITY-EXPANSION PLAN: Provided enough vaccine is available, Gov. Inslee laid out more eligibility additions, starting March 22nd, continuing April 12th and April 26th. The plan – described as “tentative” – is detailed briefly here, in more detail here. Inslee said he’s hopeful those are achievable goals, because the pace of vaccinations keeps speeding up – averaging almost 44,000 a day statewide, with two 60,000+ days in the past week – and the supply is projected to increase too.

BACK TO SCHOOL? Though the state’s biggest district, Seattle Public Schools, is in a standoff with its teachers, the governor opened and closed his briefing by saying it’s imperative that students get back in the classroom, after a year away. He insisted it can be, and is being, done safely. Asked specifically about the SPS disagreement, Inslee said he’s talked to both sides. While not specifically saying he was talking about Seattle, he expressed frustration at what he called “excuses” for not getting back to in-person learning. Next week marks one year since he ordered schools to close.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*82,716 people have tested positive, 209 more than yesterday’s total

*1,411 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*5,113 people have been hospitalized, 4 more than yesterday’s total

*912,028 people have been tested, 1,657 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 81,786/1,373/5,088/899,466.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 115.6 million cases worldwide, 28.8 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

IF YOU’RE STILL SEEKING VACCINE … If you’re 65+, check to see if that city clinic has any Friday spaces left … We learned from Seattle-King County Public Health reps at tonight’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting that the VA is offering vaccinations to any enrolled veteran, no matter their age; call 206-716-5716 … Your neighbors continue recommending covidwa.com – which is also now tweeting new openings at @covidwashington – as well as Sea Mar‘s walk-in clinics

NEED FOOD? All welcome at the weekly distribution of food boxes 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

