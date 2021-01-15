CORONAVIRUS: Friday 1/15/21 roundup

46 weeks have now passed since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here are tonight’s updates:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*71,231 people have tested positive, 684 more than yesterday’s total

*1,180 people have died, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*4,566 people have been hospitalized, 71 fewer than yesterday’s total

*788,074 people have been tested, 5,123 more than yesterday’s total

And from the new COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard (updated weekdays):

*82,382 people have received one dose

*11,640 people have received both doses

*141,375 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 67,068/1,138/4,375/767,530 – we’ll add vaccination numbers after tracking them for a week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 93.8 million cases, 2 million deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

PHASE 1 FOR WEEK 2: The second “Roadmap to Recovery” report since the governor’s announcement of a new reopening plan is out. It shows every region in the state will continue in Phase 1 next week. The weekly reviews are on Fridays.

OPEN-AIR SERVICE: As part of the rules for Phase 1, some food/drink establishments are seating patrons in “open air” – sort of an indoor/outdoor hybrid.

ANOTHER NEW DASHBOARD: Besides the vaccine dashboard mentioned above, King County also has one with weekly updates on outbreaks – what type of settings they’re happening in, for ecample.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Dr. Jeff Duchin provided another video briefing, saying we’re on a “roller coaster” – see it here. He expressed concern about the more-contagious new variant (though it hasn’t been detected here yet) – “beware and prepare” to be ready, he said. “The virus has gotten smarter and faster.”

