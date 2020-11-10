YOU CAN HELP: 2 easy ways to give our area’s food banks a boost

If you can help, here’s two ways to assist the food banks serving our area:
GOT FOOD? John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (WSB sponsor) invites you to stop by the office and donate non-perishable food for their Thanksgiving-season drive to help the White Center Food Bank (which also serves part of West Seattle):
JLS is in the Westwood breezeway east of Bed Bath & Beyond. The office is open 10 am-5 pm weekdays, 10 am-4 pm Saturdays.
GOT BAGS? Here’s a request from the West Seattle Food Bank:
We are in need of clean, unripped paper grocery bags with handles!
Please, no gift bags, cloth bags, plastic bags, etc.
Donations accepted Monday – Friday between 9:00 am – 3:00 pm – 3419 SW Morgan St.
