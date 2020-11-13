CORONAVIRUS: Friday 11/13 roundup

37 weeks now since the Friday night announcement that King County had its first case of COVID-19 – and tonight’s case total sets a record:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*33.368 people have tested positive, 798 more than yesterday’s total

*828 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*2,791 people have been hospitalized, 19 more than yesterday’s total

*587,735 people have been tested, 4.255 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 29,997/811/2,633/564,082.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 53.3 million cases, 1,302,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Last night, Gov. Inslee mentioned “additional measures” in the days ahead. He made one announcement today via news release:

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a travel advisory for Washington today, recommending a 14-day quarantine for interstate and international travel and asks residents to stay close to home. Inslee joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus. … In addition to urging individuals arriving from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, the states’ travel advisories recommend individuals limit their interactions to their immediate household. The advisories define essential travel as travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.

Read the full advisory document here.

NEED TESTING? Our weekly reminder – the city-operated testing site in West Seattle – south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) – is open Saturdays (as well as weekdays). Go here to choose an appointment time before you go.

IF YOU CAN HELP … here are two more local donation drives, one through the holiday season, one this Sunday.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!