YOU CAN HELP: 2 ways to help people stay warm

It’s the season of giving, if you can. Here are two ways to help people stay warm (and more):
ANNUAL COAT DRIVE: The State Farm office of Dave Newman (longtime WSB sponsor) has launched its annual coat drive:
Donations of Clothes, Coats and Shoes in full swing as West Seattle residents give generously.
:
Week one of our annual clothing drive in support of the West Seattle helpline is now under way. So far we have one full barrel of much-needed winter clothing to help our less fortunate friends and neighbors.
Dave Newman State Farm Insurance agency will continue to collect clean donations of clothes, coats, and shoes until January 1st. For undergarments and socks please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items.
The drop-off location is 3435 California Ave SW. For those who have donations but are unable to transport their clothes, coats and shoes to the donation location, pickup may be available. For further information, contact the State Farm office at (206) 932-1878.
The office’s regular hours are 9 am-5 pm weekdays.
SOCK DRIVE ON SUNDAY: Alki UCC is collecting socks as well as food this Sunday (November 15th):
It’s never too early to share the holiday spirit. Alki United Church of Christ (Alki UCC) is hosting an in-person socially-distanced Thanksgiving food Drive this Sunday, November 15 between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm. Collections are being taken outside the church’s main entrance at 6115 SW Hinds in West Seattle.
Priority items, distributed through the White Center Food Bank, include Boxed Stuffing Mix, Instant Mashed Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Yams, Cranberry Sauce, Canned Veggies, Cornbread Mix, Canned Fruit Pie Filling, Pie Crust Mix, etc. Donations of personal care items and (clearly labeled) packets of pet food are also welcome.
Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also welcome, as well as SOCKS, SOCKS, SOCKS — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.
| 0 COMMENTS