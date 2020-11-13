YOU CAN HELP: 2 ways to help people stay warm

It’s the season of giving, if you can. Here are two ways to help people stay warm (and more):

ANNUAL COAT DRIVE: The State Farm office of Dave Newman (longtime WSB sponsor) has launched its annual coat drive:

Donations of Clothes, Coats and Shoes in full swing as West Seattle residents give generously.

Week one of our annual clothing drive in support of the West Seattle helpline is now under way. So far we have one full barrel of much-needed winter clothing to help our less fortunate friends and neighbors. Dave Newman State Farm Insurance agency will continue to collect clean donations of clothes, coats, and shoes until January 1st. For undergarments and socks please donate only new and unopened packages of clothing items. The drop-off location is 3435 California Ave SW. For those who have donations but are unable to transport their clothes, coats and shoes to the donation location, pickup may be available. For further information, contact the State Farm office at (206) 932-1878.

The office’s regular hours are 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

SOCK DRIVE ON SUNDAY: Alki UCC is collecting socks as well as food this Sunday (November 15th):