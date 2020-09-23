WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Bridge Task Force meeting, Taste of WS day 4, traffic relief @ HPAC, more

(Great Blue Heron, photographed at Seacrest by Jerry Simmons)

Notes for a blustery Wednesday:

TASTE OF WEST SEATTLE, DAY 4: Second-to-last day to enjoy special menu items at food/drink establishments around West Seattle while benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work to fight hunger and homelessness. You have dozens of options – see the list of participants here! (WSB is a community co-sponsor of the Taste of West Seattle.)

FLU SHOT CLINIC: 10 am-5 pm, Madison Middle School is hosting a drive-up flu-shot clinic today, as explained here. (3429 45th SW)

BRIDGE TASK FORCE MEETING: Noon today, the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets for the ninth time. Topics include the West Marginal Way SW plan (here’s our report from last Friday) and the Cost-Benefit Analysis that will play a key role in the “repair now/replace later or replace now” decision. Here’s the agenda; here’s the main link for watching. When breakout-discussion time happens, stay on the main link to watch group A, or go here for group B.

RECONNECT WEST SEATTLE @ HPAC: 7 pm tonight, join the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge in talking about not only the city’s plan for bridge-detour traffic mitigation, but also what else the community needs. This preview includes how to participate.