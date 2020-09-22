FLU SHOTS: 5 more ‘drive-up’ clinics @ West Seattle schools

Thanks to MC for the photo from Monday’s “drive-up” flu-shot clinic at Chief Sealth International High School. Five more clinics, with the Visiting Nurse Association, are ahead in West Seattle this week and next for Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families. You are welcome with or without insurance – MC notes, “Funding is available for free flu shots for uninsured kids and adults.” This year, health experts say flu vaccinations are more important than ever because of the pandemic – here’s why. Here are the upcoming clinics:

Wednesday, September 23 Madison Middle School – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, September 25 Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29 Chief Sealth High School – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1 Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 2 Madison Middle School – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You need to register for an appointment – via the link on this page.