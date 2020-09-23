UPDATE: West Seattle/South Park power outage affecting 5,200+

10:30 PM: Power’s out in some West Seattle areas. More than 5,000 out per map. Updates to come.

10:35 PM: Map added above. … The SCL map counts this as two outages, totaling more than 5,200 homes/businesses. Though no cause is officially identified yet, you’re probably well aware it’s a blustery night.

10:49 PM: Multiple reports of a flash seen/boom heard about the time the outage began, but there are no fire calls in the area, so haven’t heard any verification of that. Meantime, a couple standard power-outage reminders:

-If you have to drive, flashing or dark signals = 4-way stops

-Don’t open your fridge/freezer – if it’s a long outage, that’ll increase the time its contents can keep without spoiling

-Don’t get fixated on whatever ‘estimated restoration time” you see on the SCL map. That’s literally a guess, and seldom related to what actually happens. Could be back much sooner OR much later.

11:02 PM: Updated the headline to note that part of South Park is out too.