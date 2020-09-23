West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

UPDATE: West Seattle/South Park power outage affecting 5,200+

September 23, 2020 10:30 pm
|      27 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

10:30 PM: Power’s out in some West Seattle areas. More than 5,000 out per map. Updates to come.

10:35 PM: Map added above. … The SCL map counts this as two outages, totaling more than 5,200 homes/businesses. Though no cause is officially identified yet, you’re probably well aware it’s a blustery night.

10:49 PM: Multiple reports of a flash seen/boom heard about the time the outage began, but there are no fire calls in the area, so haven’t heard any verification of that. Meantime, a couple standard power-outage reminders:

-If you have to drive, flashing or dark signals = 4-way stops
-Don’t open your fridge/freezer – if it’s a long outage, that’ll increase the time its contents can keep without spoiling
-Don’t get fixated on whatever ‘estimated restoration time” you see on the SCL map. That’s literally a guess, and seldom related to what actually happens. Could be back much sooner OR much later.

11:02 PM: Updated the headline to note that part of South Park is out too.

27 Replies to "UPDATE: West Seattle/South Park power outage affecting 5,200+"

  • Zac September 23, 2020 (10:31 pm)
    Flickered here for a solid minute at California and Andover, figured there was an outage nearby

  • Janelle September 23, 2020 (10:31 pm)
    Power’s out in High Point!

  • Theresa September 23, 2020 (10:33 pm)
    It’s out in Highland Park at 15th and Holden. It’s pretty weird since it wasn’t that windy. 

  • M September 23, 2020 (10:33 pm)
    Our lights flickered and dimmed a couple times, but didn’t go out. As usual, I knew to go to the WS blog!

  • Dm September 23, 2020 (10:33 pm)
    Power out on 15th Ave SW between Holden and Webster.

  • newnative September 23, 2020 (10:33 pm)
    I had three very long flickers here in North Admiral. threw a few things in the freezer just in case. 

  • Pam f September 23, 2020 (10:34 pm)
    Our lights went on and off a few times, and we lost cable for a few minutes in the Morgan Junction. 

  • Pete September 23, 2020 (10:34 pm)
    We are on 24th off Delridge. Saw a big light up tOutside then power out and huge booms.

  • Neighbor Lee September 23, 2020 (10:35 pm)
    Flickered off and then turned back on immediately in Fauntleroy near YMCA and Ferry dock at 10:24pm. 

  • Calires September 23, 2020 (10:35 pm)
    Lights flickered for a few seconds then internet and cable went out.  Back up quickly.  Very lucky with the power most of the time on my stretch of California/Charlestown.

  • KayK September 23, 2020 (10:36 pm)
    Out here at HPWay & Portland area- right in the middle of watching the Watchmen!!

  • Julia September 23, 2020 (10:38 pm)
    Out in Sylvan Ridge. Flicked on & off a couple times before going dark. Stay warm & dry, neighbors!

  • CH September 23, 2020 (10:39 pm)
    Outage in Highland Park area. Power flickered then went off. Wind speed 12 mph, hard to believe that would cause an outage. Something is wrong with power supply in this neighborhood in past 4 years.

  • 2020vibes September 23, 2020 (10:42 pm)
    Those were some loud explosions. Hopefully they will be able to restore power safely. 

    • Jaci September 23, 2020 (10:51 pm)
      Thought I heard 4 loud pops before the rescue vehicles raced by.  Transformers?

  • HW September 23, 2020 (10:43 pm)
    Thank you, WSB. We really appreciate everything you do for this community. We are near gatewood elem and have power but don’t have Internet. Fingers crossed it comes back soon for everyone. 

    • WSB September 23, 2020 (10:44 pm)
      We’re not far from you and while we just had the major flickers; then the routers needed restarts.

  • Trickycoolj September 23, 2020 (10:48 pm)
    Lots of flickers on off on off …. flicker on and out for good in High Point. I hope we don’t have any burnt out electronics. Seems characteristic of a branch/tree hitting the lines and bouncing. Not sure how to work from home without power… 

  • Jaci September 23, 2020 (10:49 pm)
    Lights flickered several times, but everything else stayed on.  Alaska & California.

  • Delridge Dude September 23, 2020 (10:50 pm)
    I’m in the 6900 block of Delridge. We heard several loud booms as the lights flickered, then the power shut off.

  • Dvora slavin September 23, 2020 (10:50 pm)
    Power on and off for a few seconds and then went off. Still off at 10:48. I’m at highland on 17th between Elmgrove and Kenyon. Hope it goes on soon. Dvora S 

  • Joshua's Mom September 23, 2020 (10:55 pm)
    Sunrise Heights about 10:40 – two long flickers then west side of 29th on; east side off between Holden & Myrtle

  • JonD September 23, 2020 (10:57 pm)
    Power is out at our house, 31st and Thistle. :/ 

  • CH September 23, 2020 (10:57 pm)
    Seattle City Lights recorded phone line is estimating power will be restored at 5 am on Sept.24. Outages and terrible service has become the norm, everything in the refrigerator will have to be thrown away.

    • WSB September 23, 2020 (11:06 pm)
      Please remember, as I noted above. The “estimated restoration time” is ABSOLUTELY USELESS. So the repair could be much sooner or much later. Always expect later and be pleasantly surprised if it’s sooner … the most recent major outage, in north West Seattle, ended in two hours for some, while a small pocket close to the cause (a downed tree) wasn’t back on for almost a full day. – TR

  • C. Nickel September 23, 2020 (10:58 pm)
    Sadly we’re in dark mode currently too. 7700 block S. Delridge. 

  • KK September 23, 2020 (11:02 pm)
    Flickered 4 times and we’ve been dark since 10:35 on 16th and Myrtle. Meanwhile the street racers are in full force:(

