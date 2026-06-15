SOCCER: Special USA vs. Australia match in West Seattle on Thursday

Next FIFA World Cup match in Seattle is USA vs. Australia at noon Friday. The day before that, different USA and Australia teams will meet on a West Seattle field! Just announced by the owners of West Seattle Rhodies FC and West Seattle Junction FC:

The road to the FIFA World Cup comes through West Seattle this Thursday. West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC are proud to host a special international friendly. This unique soccer match will feature members of the Washington State Legislature and representatives from the Australian Parliament, celebrating the friendship between the United States and Australia through the world’s game. This free community event offers fans a rare opportunity to enjoy soccer in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere while welcoming international guests to our city.

Event Details

-Thursday, June 18

-Kickoff: 2:30 PM

-Gates Open: 2:00 PM

-Nino Cantu Athletic Complex

2801 SW Thistle Street

🎟️ Admission is FREE and open to the public.

As Seattle plays a major role in the FIFA World Cup, this special match highlights the global connections that soccer creates and celebrates the longstanding friendship between the United States and Australia.

Bring your family, wear your national colors, and join us as the stars and stripes meet the green and gold for an afternoon of community, culture, and soccer.

Whether you’re cheering for Team USA, Team Australia, or simply the beautiful game, this is a unique event you won’t want to miss.