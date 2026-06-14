CONGRATULATIONS! Madison Middle School caps undefeated volleyball season with district championship

Congratulations to another volleyball team that won the district championship this weekend – Madison Middle School! Thanks to team supporter Matthew J. Clark for the photos and report:

Congratulations to the Madison Middle School Varsity Girls Volleyball team on winning the SPS District Championship on Saturday against Robert Eagle Staff!

The Bulldogs captured the title in commanding fashion, winning all three sets to cap off an incredible season. Not only did Madison go undefeated throughout the year, but the team also accomplished the remarkable feat of never dropping a single set all season long.

In front of a packed crowd at Chief Sealth International High School, the Bulldogs took control from the opening serve and never looked back. Their teamwork, determination, and consistent excellence were on full display as they closed out a truly special season.

As parents, families, and supporters, we couldn’t be prouder of this group of student-athletes. We’re also incredibly grateful for Head Coach Jennifer Marshall and the entire coaching staff, whose dedication, encouragement, and leadership helped guide the team through an unforgettable championship season.

Congratulations, Bulldogs, on an incredible accomplishment and a well-deserved district title!

Go Bulldogs!