West Seattle, Washington

03 Friday

50℉

FOLLOWUP: Power outage over

January 3, 2020 10:38 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

10:38 AM: Thanks to Mike Monteleone for the photo! Those Seattle City Light crews are working “in alley between 35th and 36th near Fauntleroy.” That’s the trouble spot that took out traffic signals and eventually 282 residential and business customers nearby. We’d been covering it in this morning’s traffic watch, but since the commute’s over, we’re publishing this followup, where we’ll add any updates, including the restoration of power.

10:44 AM: Moments after we published this, Kathy told us the power had just come back on. We had a crew on the way to check 35th/Avalon anyway – and they’ve just verified it’s all restored.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Power outage over"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.