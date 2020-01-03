FOLLOWUP: Power outage over

10:38 AM: Thanks to Mike Monteleone for the photo! Those Seattle City Light crews are working “in alley between 35th and 36th near Fauntleroy.” That’s the trouble spot that took out traffic signals and eventually 282 residential and business customers nearby. We’d been covering it in this morning’s traffic watch, but since the commute’s over, we’re publishing this followup, where we’ll add any updates, including the restoration of power.

10:44 AM: Moments after we published this, Kathy told us the power had just come back on. We had a crew on the way to check 35th/Avalon anyway – and they’ve just verified it’s all restored.