4:17 PM: It’s not mapped yet but that’s where we’ve heard from so far. Anywhere else?

4:20 PM: Mapped now, 3,639 customers out.

4:28 PM: Some traffic signals are out on Roxbury – remember that a dark signal = 4-way stop.

4:33 PM: No official cause yet from SCL but multiple commenters report hearing booms just before losing power.

5:20 PM: A texter tells us Westwood Village is affected. We’ll head over to look soon.