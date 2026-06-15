West Seattle, Washington

15 Monday

61℉

WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two more sightings

June 15, 2026 5:26 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news

If you’re heading out earlier than usual for a walk or run because of the later heat, be mindful of wildlife!

UPHILL FROM BEACH DRIVE: Kris took that photo about 6:45 pm Sunday night, noting, “Coyote sighting. 6000 block of Atlas Place SW [map]. Coyote was not afraid and when confronted trotted into our neighbor’s yard. Another neighbor has lived here for decades and never seen one come down this far.”

FURTHER EAST: Laura saw this coyote around 8 pm Friday:

That was in the 6500 block of 49th SW [map].

Both those sightings were not far from greenbelts, but as evidenced by our archive of sightings, they might be living anywhere. Advice for ensuring a healthy distance between wildlife and humans – don’t leave food out (pet food, unsecured food waste, unattended small domestic animals) and haze them if you see them (wave your arms, etc.).

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two more sightings"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.