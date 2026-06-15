WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two more sightings

If you’re heading out earlier than usual for a walk or run because of the later heat, be mindful of wildlife!

UPHILL FROM BEACH DRIVE: Kris took that photo about 6:45 pm Sunday night, noting, “Coyote sighting. 6000 block of Atlas Place SW [map]. Coyote was not afraid and when confronted trotted into our neighbor’s yard. Another neighbor has lived here for decades and never seen one come down this far.”

FURTHER EAST: Laura saw this coyote around 8 pm Friday:

That was in the 6500 block of 49th SW [map].

Both those sightings were not far from greenbelts, but as evidenced by our archive of sightings, they might be living anywhere. Advice for ensuring a healthy distance between wildlife and humans – don’t leave food out (pet food, unsecured food waste, unattended small domestic animals) and haze them if you see them (wave your arms, etc.).