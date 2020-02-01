Another West Seattle power outage: 4,200+ customers out

12:35 AM: Thanks for the reports. Another power outage – so far we have reports from High Point and Sunrise Heights. Here in Upper Fauntleroy, just a flicker. Sounds like a tree might be to blame – we heard a dispatcher mention Sylvan/Myrtle, just east of High Point, and another texter mentions earlier tree trouble there too.

12:39 AM: This is now on the City Light map – more than 4,000 homes/businesses – screengrab added above.

1:22 AM: Just got a few texts saying power is restored in High Point. The map lags a bit, so we’ll see within 15 minutes or so if everyone else is back too.

1:39 AM: The map shows about two-thirds of the original outage zone is still out – now down to 2,700+ customers: