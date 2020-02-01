West Seattle, Washington

Another West Seattle power outage: 4,200+ customers out

February 1, 2020 12:35 am
9 COMMENTS
12:35 AM: Thanks for the reports. Another power outage – so far we have reports from High Point and Sunrise Heights. Here in Upper Fauntleroy, just a flicker. Sounds like a tree might be to blame – we heard a dispatcher mention Sylvan/Myrtle, just east of High Point, and another texter mentions earlier tree trouble there too.

12:39 AM: This is now on the City Light map – more than 4,000 homes/businesses – screengrab added above.

1:22 AM: Just got a few texts saying power is restored in High Point. The map lags a bit, so we’ll see within 15 minutes or so if everyone else is back too.

1:39 AM: The map shows about two-thirds of the original outage zone is still out – now down to 2,700+ customers:

9 Replies to "Another West Seattle power outage: 4,200+ customers out"

  • Jeremiah Price February 1, 2020 (12:37 am)
    Power out on south Delridge near the high school also 

  • Cait February 1, 2020 (12:37 am)
    It’s been out here in Westwood for about 5 mins

    • Jim P February 1, 2020 (1:15 am)
      Westwood Village is on as of 1 or so. Our house ties to it someplace so we are lit but Internet is down. Century says working on it.

  • Rae February 1, 2020 (12:38 am)
    In sunrise heights. Power is out. Nothing showing up on map get outrages.

  • Km February 1, 2020 (12:38 am)
    3 large booms and no power in High Power

  • Jazzyjeff February 1, 2020 (12:39 am)
    Out on delridge and willow 

  • Julia February 1, 2020 (12:39 am)
    It just went out on SW Orchard, 1800 block, near Delridge and Dumar Way intersection a few minutes ago. Riverview area. 

  • Trickycoolj February 1, 2020 (12:51 am)
    South side of High Point (31st/Morgan/Sylvan) reporting for our usual green belt on a hill power outage duty. Just finished a movie credits roll power flickered off on and very off. 

  • Alex February 1, 2020 (12:56 am)
    Highland Park, too.  Just off 13th & Thistle. Looking out my windows dark all around, can’t see any lights anywhere within sight of here.

