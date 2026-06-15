PHOTOS: Another big win for West Seattle Rhodies FC

PHOTOS BY OLIVER HAMLIN FOR WEST SEATTLE BLOG

The FIFA World Cup Seattle matches aren’t the only reason to pay attention to soccer this week. The big week actually kicked off Sunday afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex with West Seattle Rhodies FC – currently ranked #2 nationally – stomping on Bigfoot FC, 4-0, led by three goals from Mariah Biegaj:

The fourth goal was by Nika Louchard, congratulated below by Biegaj:

Other scenes from the match:

Above, Jadyn Holdenreid runs down a ball; below, Maizy Kluksdal‘s shot is blocked by a Bigfoot FC’s goalkeeper:

Sophie Blake crosses the ball:

Andrea Leyva heads the ball:

Kunie Hirai‘s shot is blocked by a Bigfoot FC’s goalkeeper.

Olivia Shih goes up for a crossed ball:

Biegaj (below left) smiles after her header scores the opening goal off a corner kick.

The Rhodies will be at home next Sunday too, 2 pm June 21 vs. the Portland Cherry Bombs.