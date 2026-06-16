FOLLOWUP: ‘Ghost bike,’ memorial ride for Fauntleroy crash victim

That “ghost bike” memorial has just been installed along SW Wildwood in Fauntleroy, where a bicyclist died Monday morning after the driver of a box truck hit her (WSB coverage here). We learned more about her from a family spokesperson who was there with her friends from a bicycling group on Vashon – where she lived – called the Rainbow Riders. The spokesperson told us “this was a huge preventable loss” and that the street needs to be safer …” When any bike rider dies, you know it could have been you.” We’re expecting to have more information soon. Also, the group Critical Mass is planning a memorial ride for her, to this ghost bike and another one for a rider killed in the Central District, starting at 6:30 pm Friday, June 26, from Westlake Park downtown.

3:38 PM: The King County Medical Examiner has just publicly identified the rider as 76-year/old Maridee Bonadea.