UPDATE: Bicycle rider killed in Fauntleroy crash

8:09 AM: We’re separating this coverage from the morning traffic updates, as police are reporting this was fatal: A bicycle rider has died in what is reported as a collision with a truck at 47th SW and SW Wildwood in Fauntleroy, south of the ferry dock.

8:32 AM: The investigation will likely close Wildwood – the street between SW Fauntleroy and Barton/California – for quite some time. Our crew has just arrived in the area; adding photos.

8:48 AM: Police confirm to us that the truck above is the one involved.