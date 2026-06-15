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UPDATE: Bicycle rider killed in Fauntleroy crash

June 15, 2026 8:09 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

8:09 AM: We’re separating this coverage from the morning traffic updates, as police are reporting this was fatal: A bicycle rider has died in what is reported as a collision with a truck at 47th SW and SW Wildwood in Fauntleroy, south of the ferry dock.

8:32 AM: The investigation will likely close Wildwood – the street between SW Fauntleroy and Barton/California – for quite some time. Our crew has just arrived in the area; adding photos.

8:48 AM: Police confirm to us that the truck above is the one involved.

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4 Replies to "UPDATE: Bicycle rider killed in Fauntleroy crash"

  • K E M June 15, 2026 (8:13 am)
    Reply

    How very awful. Love to the rider’s family and friends. 

  • YepYepYep June 15, 2026 (8:23 am)
    Reply

    Am just up the street and the quantity of sirens were alarming. How terrible to read this. So sorry for all involved. 

  • Don Brubeck June 15, 2026 (8:33 am)
    Reply

    So sad. Condolences to the person’s loved ones. 

  • WS Working Mom June 15, 2026 (8:35 am)
    Reply

    I am so very sad to read this. I saw the police cars and fire trucks rushing to the scene. Sending the bicyclists loved ones love and light on the darkest of days.

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