Another power outage: Businesses at California/Genesee affected

September 18, 2020 6:07 pm
Thanks to neighbor John for the tip. In addition to the east Alki pocket that’s still out following the big 3:30 am power outage, there’s an outage at California/Genesee that has left several businesses without power for almost two hours, including Itto’s Tapas, which has closed for the night as a result. John says the outage also has affected Fauntleroy Chiropractic (WSB sponsor), Salon 08, Juniper, and Regina Nails. City Light lists the cause as “equipment failure.”

