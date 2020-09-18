UPDATE: Big power outage in West Seattle

3:37 AM: Getting texts about a widespread power outage. More than 6,700 customers, says the City Light map.

No word yet on the cause.

3:48 AM: Don’t know whether it’s cause/effect/coincidence, but just heard via scanner that there’s a big tree down on California Way near Harbor Ave. Meantime, speaking of roads, remember that if traffic signals are out, that means 4-way stop.

4:15 AM: While we’re waiting, a word of caution – though the SCL map lists “estimated restoration” as 10 am, estimates like that are NOT grounded in anything beyond a guess, so it could be back much sooner … or much later. West Seattle’s last major power outage was on August 13th, 3,600+ customers affected, but to the south. Checking on north West Seattle’s last major outage. (Added: August of last year, a downed tree on Harbor took out 3,000+ customers)

4:41 AM: Longtime WSB contributor Christopher Boffoli checked out the tree scene:

He says police at the scene confirmed it’s related.