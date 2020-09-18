West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Big power outage in West Seattle

September 18, 2020 3:37 am
3:37 AM: Getting texts about a widespread power outage. More than 6,700 customers, says the City Light map.

No word yet on the cause.

3:48 AM: Don’t know whether it’s cause/effect/coincidence, but just heard via scanner that there’s a big tree down on California Way near Harbor Ave. Meantime, speaking of roads, remember that if traffic signals are out, that means 4-way stop.

4:15 AM: While we’re waiting, a word of caution – though the SCL map lists “estimated restoration” as 10 am, estimates like that are NOT grounded in anything beyond a guess, so it could be back much sooner … or much later. West Seattle’s last major power outage was on August 13th, 3,600+ customers affected, but to the south. Checking on north West Seattle’s last major outage. (Added: August of last year, a downed tree on Harbor took out 3,000+ customers)

4:41 AM: Longtime WSB contributor Christopher Boffoli checked out the tree scene:

He says police at the scene confirmed it’s related.

  • P September 18, 2020 (3:40 am)
    Admiral by met mkt out

  • BT September 18, 2020 (3:42 am)
    Yes we lost power at 3:30am, we live by Genesee and 44th SW

  • Kimberly Valadez September 18, 2020 (3:46 am)
    Thats what i get for staying up way too late with an almost dead phone for my alarm clock. Any news on the cause?

    • WSB September 18, 2020 (3:53 am)
      Not yet; there’s a report of a downed tree on California Way but as added above, don’t know if that’s related or coincidence.

    • West Seattle Best Seattle September 18, 2020 (3:58 am)
      SAME!!! 

  • newnative September 18, 2020 (3:49 am)
    The silence and heat woke me up. North Admiral, near California and Admiral.

  • David September 18, 2020 (3:49 am)
    Confirmed, power out here at the Admiral Chevron 2.

  • Joseph Butler September 18, 2020 (3:55 am)
    It went out just as water for coffee started boiling, thank goodness. I drive a Metro Bus for King County so I’m up early. My son’s elementary school class is learning about electricity & blackouts were discussed Tuesday of this week.How odd.Power came back on for a split second. Been out 20 min or so now.The fans that have been filtering air in our apartment are quiet for the first time in a week.

    • pelicans September 18, 2020 (4:34 am)
      Weird flickering ceiling and table lights at south Alki Point about 40 minites ago as I was dusting them both. OLD building. Thought it was the wiring. Yes, a nightowl dusting in the middle of the night. What else is there to do? Waiting for rain. 

    • pelicans September 18, 2020 (4:40 am)
      Thanks for getting up so early for all of us, not just bus riders!

  • So 2020 September 18, 2020 (3:58 am)
    Out near Boren STEM as well.

    • WSB September 18, 2020 (4:05 am)
      Outage patterns are always an oddity of which feeders etc. were affected – this is almost entirely north of The Junction except for a line paralleling Delridge all the way south to Juneau …

  • Treehugger September 18, 2020 (4:20 am)
    Fire department is at a condo on Harbor Ave across from entry to boat ramp.Street lights are on California Way but not Harbor Ave.

  • WC Wanderlust September 18, 2020 (4:20 am)
    Maybe coincidence, but about 30 minutes or so before power went out, there was what sounded like a huge wind gust outside my home office window (39th and Oregon). Looked outside and did not see any trees moving though. Quite bizarre now that power is out.

  • CarolynH September 18, 2020 (4:21 am)
    We live in N Admiral and just woke up to my dog barking like crazy. Wasn’t sure why until I realized our lights are out. He was letting us know I guess. If you live within a couple blocks you’ve now probably been woken up too by the town crier. Sorry about that.

