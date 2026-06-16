WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another police operation at Westwood Village

An SPD incident summary made public today reveals another police “operation” targeting retail theft at Westwood Village last Tuesday (June 9):

At 1100 hours, GIU Detectives, Officers from the North Precinct, and Southwest Patrol Officers conducted a joint Organized Retail Theft Operation at multiple stores in the Westwood Village shopping center. Detectives teamed with loss prevention representatives to identify and apprehend suspects. 11 suspects were arrested for shoplifting. $2,800 in stolen merchandise was recovered. One of the shoplifting suspects was also booked for an organized retail theft case, she was responsible for the theft of approximately $17,000 over the past few months. 1 juvenile suspect was deterred from shoplifting and trespassed from one of the stores.

We’re following up with SPD to try to find out more.