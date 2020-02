8:32 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo of the pole fire that’s caused some trouble near Delridge Playfield tonight. More than 70 customers have lost power, according to the City Light map. And Metro has diverted buses off the Oregon/22nd route uphill from Delridge Way.

8:59 PM: Another texter says Oregon is taped off at Delridge and that the Delridge/Oregon light is out.