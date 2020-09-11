Power outage at 35th/Avalon

Thanks for the tips. Some residents near 35th/Avalon are out of power; the Seattle City Light outage map notes “bird/animal” and indeed, one person who messaged us said a bird flew into a wire. The map says three customers are affected, though an entire building/business can count as one customer, so there may be a higher number of people affected. The traffic signal at 35th/Avalon was working when we went through shortly after it happened, so no trouble on that front.