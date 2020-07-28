BIZNOTE: i5 Pho on the way to West Seattle

Thanks for the tip! Pho fans – and chicken-wing lovers – will have a new West Seattle option in a few weeks. i5 Pho is coming to West Seattle. It’s takeout and delivery, no dine-in; pho and wings are the entire menu. i5 Pho will be based out of the commercial kitchen at 4611 36th SW (already home to WSB sponsors West Seattle Local Foods and Jet City Beignet). i5 Pho plans to open there on August 8th. If you want a preview, they’re already doing the same thing in White Center, from the commercial kitchen at 10256 16th SW (the former DQ), as well as Queen Anne and Tacoma. They offer online ordering (or by phone).