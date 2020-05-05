CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/5 roundup

Phase 1 has begun, and now all eyes look toward what it’ll take to get to Phase 2. But first – the newest numbers top tonight’s roundup:

KING COUNTY’S DAILY UPDATE: From the countywide data dashboard:

*6,653 people have tested positive, up 71 from yesterday

*467 people have died, up 4 from yesterday

One week ago, the totals were 6,054 and 427.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

GOVERNOR ANNOUNCES GROUPS: As Phase 1 of his Safe Start plan got off the ground, Gov. Inslee led a media briefing to introduce leaders of three advisory groups that’ll help get the state through all four phases. Video’s in our coverage; the groups’ members are listed here.

YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST: As foreshadowed last week after big concrete blocks turned up in Lincoln Park‘s south lot, the city will make some parking spaces available for disabled parkgoers – more than a month after completely closing the park’s lot.

ALSO FROM SEATTLE PARKS – OFF-LEASH AREA REMINDERS: You and the pup both need to behave yourselves.

KING COUNTY PARKS REOPENING: This Friday, as announced today.

‘YOUR VOICE, YOUR CHOICE’ ON HOLD: Among today’s city announcements – budget and personnel effects of the COVID-19 response have suspended this “participatory budgeting” program until next year.

WATER, SEWER, AND … MASKS: Seattle Public Utilities sent photos of an extra task its workers have been helping with:

Washington State water and wastewater utilities are getting tens of thousands of cloth masks from FEMA to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. This critical personal protection equipment (PPE) is earmarked for front line staff at water systems across the state. More than 30,000 masks were sent to Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) for distribution to other utilities across the state.

