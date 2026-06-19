CONGRATULATIONS! South Seattle College Class of 2026 graduates

(Photo courtesy South Seattle College)

One last graduation this season – and it was our area’s biggest one – more than 600 students from South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) joining their counterparts from the two other Seattle Colleges to celebrate the completion of their degrees and/or certificates. SSC sent us this report on last night’s ceremony:

South Seattle College celebrated the Class of 2026 with a commencement ceremony at University of Washington’s Alaska Airlines Arena. The ceremony brought together graduates from South Seattle College, Seattle Central College, and North Seattle College – all part of the Seattle Colleges District.



SSC’s 627 graduates collectively earned 655 degrees and certificates (many students graduate with multiple certificates). Awards include bachelor of applied science degrees for those furthering their expertise and earning potential, college transfer degrees for those planning to attend a four-year university as their next step, career training degrees and certificates for those seeking immediate skilled trades employment, and high school completion awards.

155 graduates were part of Seattle Promise, a college tuition and success program launched by Seattle Colleges, Seattle Public Schools, and the City of Seattle following passage of the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy in 2018 and its renewal in 2025.

At the commencement ceremony, SSC President Monica Brown addressed SSC’s graduating class with advice for their next chapter:

“Graduates, today you carry forward more than a degree. You carry forward your voice, your leadership, your responsibility to your community and to one another. So, as you step into your future, I leave you with this charge: When life gives you the choice between standing still and stepping forward; between comfort and courage; between watching and truly living; choose to step forward. Choose to engage.”

Danna Karime Gamboa Méndez was selected as SSC’s Class of 2026 Commencement speaker. Originally from Colombia, Danna earned an Associate of Science in Engineering with a 4.0 GPA and President’s List honors. She served as President of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Alpha Chi Phi Chapter Honor Society and was named to the All-Washington Academic Team. Danna will transfer to the University of Washington, where she plans to study chemical engineering. Her goal is to advance public health and biomedical research, inspired by her journey of resilience and service.

Danna shared the following during her commencement speech:

“Dreaming is beautiful, but it is not enough.

We have to train for the life we want.

We have to show up every single day… even when it hurts.

Even when the exam feels impossible.

Even when the bank account is low.

Even when we are grieving.

Even when we are scared.

Especially then.

Because the struggles we face are not signs to stop.

They are part of the process of becoming.”

Each year, four graduates are also honored with the President’s Medal, recognizing students who demonstrate academic excellence, resilience in the face of adversity, and dedication to service. This year’s recipients are Jose Alfredo Maldonado (Skilled Trades), Amanda Contreras (Transitional Studies), Alejandro Garcia (Bachelor of Applied Sciences), and Judas Iscariot (College Transfer).

Congratulations to the Class of 2026! Go, Otters!